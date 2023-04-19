Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 232,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 27,714 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 94,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer Trading Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.