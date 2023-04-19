International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,864,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 1,056,312 shares.The stock last traded at $27.67 and had previously closed at $28.13.

A number of research firms have commented on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 237,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,072,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,333,000 after purchasing an additional 459,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

