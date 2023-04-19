International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 0.7% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 14,357.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 264.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,046 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.21. 1,664,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,874,273. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.