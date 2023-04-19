Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 2,349 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.13% of Trupanion worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Trupanion by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Trupanion by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Trupanion by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of TRUP opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.01. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $246.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.28 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $217,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,349,411.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $217,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,349,411.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $41,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,534.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,300 shares of company stock worth $1,447,668. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

