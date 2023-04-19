Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New $4.67 Million Investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 136,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,672,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after acquiring an additional 233,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,997,000 after acquiring an additional 52,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,191,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,652,000 after acquiring an additional 50,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,887,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

