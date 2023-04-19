Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNOV. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 221.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS FNOV opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average is $36.10.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

