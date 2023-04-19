Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 84.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,853,000 after purchasing an additional 550,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 16.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,128,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,814,000 after acquiring an additional 297,558 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $246.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.25.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

