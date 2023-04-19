Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $3.72 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 660.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after buying an additional 953,110 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,165,000 after buying an additional 803,346 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $74.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.62.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

