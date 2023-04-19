Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $3.46 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,463,000 after buying an additional 1,341,724 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141,587 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,858,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,864 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,392,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,285,000 after purchasing an additional 85,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,764,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,978,000 after acquiring an additional 121,580 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU stock opened at $91.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.92. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $100.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

