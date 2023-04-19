Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAUG. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,938,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FAUG opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $314.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.27.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

