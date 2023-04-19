Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 46 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $984,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.41. The stock had a trading volume of 508,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $351.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $276.83 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $337.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.76.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

