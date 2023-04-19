Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 235 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise makes up approximately 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,168.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,683 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.17, for a total transaction of $10,208,896.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,475,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,838,099.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,168.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,988 shares of company stock worth $69,668,242. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 1.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.16. 679,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,190. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $229.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 110.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Several brokerages have commented on AXON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.36.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Articles

