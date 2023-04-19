Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.0% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.86. The company had a trading volume of 820,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,683. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.61 and its 200-day moving average is $171.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.