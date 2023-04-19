Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 591 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $338.80. 1,259,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700,897. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $331.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.63. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.