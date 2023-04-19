Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Hits New 12-Month High at $126.37

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $126.37 and last traded at $126.21, with a volume of 116852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.53.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.83%.

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,985,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $754,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,829.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,340. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Insperity in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

