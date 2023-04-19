Insider Buying: BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Buys 5,400 Shares of Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,648,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,689,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 25,908 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $304,678.08.

On Thursday, April 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,210 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $108,309.60.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,288 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $178,716.72.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,517 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $302,824.14.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,924 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $313,028.04.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,414 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $619,231.32.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE BFZ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,291. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $11.97.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from Federal and California income taxes. The company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes.

