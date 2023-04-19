Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,500 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 304,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Innodata Stock Performance

Innodata stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 117,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,299. Innodata has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 57.97% and a negative net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innodata in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innodata by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Innodata by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innodata by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Innodata by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Innodata by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innodata, Inc is a data engineering company, which engages in providing artificial intelligence software platforms and management of its services. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable.

