Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INE. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cormark lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.75.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

INE traded up C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 133,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.40, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.62. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$13.53 and a twelve month high of C$20.46.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.