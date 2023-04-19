InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) Trading Up 2.5%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMLFF – Get Rating) shares were up 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 552,494 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4,760% from the average daily volume of 11,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.