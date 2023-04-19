Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Raised to $151.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.38.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of PI opened at $141.17 on Wednesday. Impinj has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $144.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.05, a PEG ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.04 and a 200-day moving average of $117.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 62,026.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Impinj will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steve Sanghi acquired 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $58,273.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,376,137.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Sanghi purchased 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 88,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,952,581 and have sold 76,409 shares valued at $9,740,261. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Impinj by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Impinj by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Impinj by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

