iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBIL) Shares Down 6.1%

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBIL – Get Rating) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.57. 11,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 4,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

iMedia Brands Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34.

iMedia Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.5313 per share. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 31.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.