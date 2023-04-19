IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Down 12.0% in March

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,504,500 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the March 15th total of 2,846,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,669.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPGDF. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IGO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IGO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

IGO Trading Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:IPGDF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.34. 290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505. IGO has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68.

About IGO

IGO Ltd. is a mining and exploration company focused on metals critical to clean energy, primarily nickel, copper, cobalt and lithium. The company’s operations include the Nova Nickel-Copper Cobalt Project, located east of Norseman in Western Australia, which is an underground mine and processing operation which supplies nickel and copper concentrates.

