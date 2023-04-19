IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Short Interest Update

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,605,900 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the March 15th total of 953,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 356.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IGIFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Securities raised IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGIFF traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.00. 1,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,996. IGM Financial has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $35.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09.

IGM Financial Increases Dividend

About IGM Financial

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.4193 dividend. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 5.74%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.85%.

(Get Rating)

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.