ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,520,000 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the March 15th total of 15,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 182.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 39.1% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 6,393,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,058 shares in the last quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 8.2% in the third quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 172,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,290,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,067,000 after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 64.4% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,487,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after purchasing an additional 974,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICICI Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ICICI Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th.

ICICI Bank Stock Performance

ICICI Bank stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.83. 2,609,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,679,735. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60. ICICI Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ICICI Bank will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ICICI Bank

(Get Rating)

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.