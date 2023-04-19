ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Stock Performance
Shares of LON:LBOW opened at GBX 40.30 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 44.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 49.81. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 70 ($0.87). The firm has a market cap of £48.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 827.00.
About ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments
Read More
- Netflix Drops Post Earnings, But Is It Justified?
- Calling All Investors, United Airlines is Cleared For Takeoff
- Lululemon Shines While Most Clothing Retailers Look Dull
- Checking In On Hotel Stocks: Room for Growth?
- High Teck: Teck Resources Hits 12-Year High on Deal Drama
Receive News & Ratings for ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.