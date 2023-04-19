i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Short Interest Update

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 887,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 989,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

i3 Verticals Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,787. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.25 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 170.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

