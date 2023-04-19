i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Short Interest Update

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 887,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 989,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
i3 Verticals Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,787. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.25 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.
