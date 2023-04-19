HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Stock Price Down 1%

HydrogenOne Capital Growth plc (LON:HGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 57.60 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 57.80 ($0.72). 314,412 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 285,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.40 ($0.72).

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 60.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.05. The stock has a market cap of £72.14 million and a PE ratio of 5,600.00.

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc focuses on investing in a portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focused assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HydrogenOne Capital Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HydrogenOne Capital Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.