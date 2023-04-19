Hxro (HXRO) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Hxro (HXRO) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Hxro has a total market cap of $62.86 million and approximately $116.72 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hxro token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000484 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hxro has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hxro

Hxro was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

