Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $8,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 25.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.33.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of HUBB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,493. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.70. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $263.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

