HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HSBC by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 254,841 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in HSBC by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in HSBC by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in HSBC by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 9,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC stock opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $143.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.85%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.28) to GBX 775 ($9.59) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.65) to GBX 840 ($10.39) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.73) to GBX 780 ($9.65) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $676.00.

HSBC Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

