H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.70). The business had revenue of C$216.84 million during the quarter.

