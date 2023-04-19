Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Short Interest Up 38.3% in March

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the March 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.84. The company had a trading volume of 297,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,758. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.76. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $74.18 and a 12-month high of $102.36.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.81 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 20.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

