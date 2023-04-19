Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 57,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 33,454 shares.The stock last traded at $11.30 and had previously closed at $11.31.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 69.3% in the third quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Acquisition Co. II

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

