Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $10.23 on Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Horizen has a market cap of $139.14 million and approximately $14.37 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $10.23 or 0.00034971 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,595,212 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

