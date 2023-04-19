Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 61,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. HSBC increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.44.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HON traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.61. The company had a trading volume of 317,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,280. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.