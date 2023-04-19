Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $69.52

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 69.52 ($0.86) and traded as high as GBX 94.50 ($1.17). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 92.40 ($1.14), with a volume of 1,354,958 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.10) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 100 ($1.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 73.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.76. The firm has a market cap of £464.01 million, a PE ratio of 1,796.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.28.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Further Reading

