HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the March 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on HNI. Sidoti upgraded HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HNI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Insider Activity
In other HNI news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $69,316.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,727.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 2,150 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $69,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,727.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $141,790.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,484.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI
HNI Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HNI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 51,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,476. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HNI has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44.
HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. HNI had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
HNI Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. HNI’s payout ratio is 43.39%.
HNI Company Profile
HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.
See Also
