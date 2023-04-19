Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 48,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 301.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,062 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGC traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.12 and a 200 day moving average of $136.67. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.30 and a one year high of $157.48.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

