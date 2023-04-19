Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 192 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.82. The stock had a trading volume of 238,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,846. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $79.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average of $69.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

