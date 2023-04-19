HI (HI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $288,899.45

HI (HI) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, HI has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $24.86 million and $288,899.45 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007766 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00029356 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00019681 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00018358 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,235.63 or 1.00022261 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000118 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00912891 USD and is down -5.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $220,055.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.