Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Major Shareholder Sells $133,674.00 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 44,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $133,674.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,617,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Topline Capital Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Heritage Global alerts:

On Friday, April 14th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 74,162 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $222,486.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 9,199 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $26,677.10.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 1,934 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $5,492.56.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 19,283 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $55,149.38.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 81,795 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $237,205.50.

Heritage Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HGBL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 103,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,398. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $110.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Heritage Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Global

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.83 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 39.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the first quarter worth about $4,336,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Global by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 111,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 20,246 shares during the last quarter. 15.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment and Resale segment, Brokerage, and Specialty Lending. The Auction and Liquidation segment focuses on the operation of a global full-service auction, appraisal and asset advisory firm, including the acquisition of turnkey manufacturing facilities and used industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.