Herbst Group LLC Trims Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Herbst Group LLC lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for 2.1% of Herbst Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Price Performance

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $229.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,344. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $207.42 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

General Dynamics Company Profile



General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

