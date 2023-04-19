Herbst Group LLC Raises Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Herbst Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up about 1.8% of Herbst Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in General Motors by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,860,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,789,854. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Articles

