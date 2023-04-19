Herbst Group LLC Raises Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Herbst Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in American Express by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in American Express by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in American Express by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.39.

American Express Stock Up 0.4 %

AXP traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $164.98. The company had a trading volume of 930,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $192.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.