Herbst Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Herbst Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 701.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.74. 211,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,378. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.12. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $68.67 and a twelve month high of $139.38.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 128.92%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

