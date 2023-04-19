Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.34

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3363 per share on Monday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.4 %

HENKY stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HENKY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €49.00 ($53.26) to €50.00 ($54.35) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

