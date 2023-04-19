Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 26.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,216,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after purchasing an additional 462,731 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,131,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 39,622 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 79,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEAK opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

