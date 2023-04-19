HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,456 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.49% of HealthEquity worth $25,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 31.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3,313.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.
HealthEquity Price Performance
Shares of HealthEquity stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.50. 93,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.27 and a 52 week high of $79.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HealthEquity Profile
HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HealthEquity (HQY)
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
- Netflix Drops Post Earnings, But Is It Justified?
Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.