HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,456 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.49% of HealthEquity worth $25,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 31.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3,313.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HealthEquity stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.50. 93,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.27 and a 52 week high of $79.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HealthEquity Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.