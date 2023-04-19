Head to Head Analysis: Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) & Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP)

Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Rating) and Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibitor Therapeutics and Elite Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A -316.93% 398.92% Elite Pharmaceuticals 21.76% 26.71% 15.50%

Volatility & Risk

Inhibitor Therapeutics has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elite Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibitor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Elite Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Inhibitor Therapeutics and Elite Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Elite Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Inhibitor Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Elite Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inhibitor Therapeutics and Elite Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A $12.11 million N/A N/A Elite Pharmaceuticals $32.26 million 0.96 $8.90 million $0.01 3.07

Inhibitor Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elite Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Elite Pharmaceuticals beats Inhibitor Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with cancer. It focuses on SUBA-Itraconazole, a patented, oral formulation of Itraconazole, for treatment of prostate and lung cancers. The company was founded on September 30, 1992 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of pharmacological abuse-deterrent opioid products. It operates through the Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) and New Drug Applications (NDA) segments. The ANDA segment includes generic pharmaceuticals. The NDA segment is composed of branded pharmaceuticals. The company was founded on October 1, 1997 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

