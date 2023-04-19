HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA) Short Interest Update

HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCM Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCMA. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of HCM Acquisition by 2,882.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

HCM Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCMA remained flat at $10.50 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. HCM Acquisition has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.90.

HCM Acquisition Company Profile

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

